© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Feb 2, 2024
Former Green Beret and Combat Correspondent, Michael Yon, breaks down the
the US-funded journey of illegal immigrants he has been documenting all the way down to the Darien Gap in Columbia.
#BorderCrisis #DarienGap #Panama #NGO
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4azl3o-behind-the-border-crisis-with-michael-yon.html