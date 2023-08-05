© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 5, 2023) Dr. Naomi Wolf: How HHS Got American Doctors to Abandon Their Medical Ethics COMPLETELY.
Full segment on Steve Bannon's 'War Room': https://rumble.com/v34xuk4-hhs-paid-the-nations-ob-gyns-to-stick-to-the-script-on-covid-vaxs-effect-on.html
Shocking FOIA Results: $11 Million to Bribe OB-GYNs to Lie to Moms About Safety of MRNA-Vaccines: https://rumble.com/v34nme9-shocking-foia-results-11-million-to-bribe-ob-gyns-to-lie-to-moms-about-safe.html/