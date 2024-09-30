BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1013 WHO’S TALMID (DISCIPLE) ARE YOU
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 7 months ago

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1013 WHO’S TALMID (DISCIPLE) ARE YOU

BIBLE VERSE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:24-25 It is enough for a talmid that he become like his rabbi.

SYNOPSIS: Luk 22:1 But the festival of Matzah, known as Pesach, was approaching. What is wrong with this verse? What does it tell you about what was going on in Israel 2000 years ago? Mat 10:25 It is enough for a talmid that he become like his rabbi, and a slave like his master. Is this a statement or a question from MESSIAH YESHUA? Today in our lesson we are going to explore this very topic. As the holy days approach you need to meditate and ask yourself, with real truth, who’s talmid (disciple) am I? Also what does this have to do with ELOHIM calling most of you thieves?

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:24-25 It is enough for a talmid that he become like his rabbi. Mal'akhi (Mal) 3:6 I do not change. Yochanan (Jn) 19:30 what does this mean. Romans 14:5-6 as long as it is good for me GOD will understand. Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:32-33 if you keep it a secret it is as good as a lie. Vayikra (Lev) 23:23-27 what is the name of these two holy days. Mal'akhi (Mal) 3:1-4 as in the days of old. Luke 22:1 what does the say, is that Torah. Vayikra (Lev) 23:4-7 Who’s holy days and are called what. Mal'akhi (Mal) 3:3-10. D’varim (Deut) 29:18-19 can ELOHIM hear your thoughts.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy