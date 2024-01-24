Ep. 68: Liberate Canada

Freedom Convoy, The Coutts Four & Liberating Canada

* Whatever happened to the truckers who dared to protest Justin Tru-dope?

* Some of them are still in jail, years later.

* Trucker Gord Magill explains how darkness has descended on Canada.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 January 2024

