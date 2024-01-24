Ep. 68: Liberate Canada

Freedom Convoy, The Coutts Four & Liberating Canada
* Whatever happened to the truckers who dared to protest Justin Tru-dope?
* Some of them are still in jail, years later.
* Trucker Gord Magill explains how darkness has descended on Canada.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 January 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-freedom-convoy-the-coutts-4-and-liberating-canada/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1750152783028740314
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.