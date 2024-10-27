© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran & Lebanon War Current Military Analysis 10-27-24 lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-alMuevYTwg
صور الاقمار الصناعية تكشف "ضرر محدود" في مصانع الصواريخ البالستية الايرانية وامريكا تخشى
Satellite images reveal “limited damage” to Iranian ballistic missile factories, and America fears