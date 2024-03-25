The Sane Asylum #219 Based Monday - 25MAR24 - CoHost: Paul CA + Davis Lurmann; Guest: @OMGitsFLOOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Based Monday with White Nationalist Co-Hosts Paul from California and Davis Lurmann. By Whites, for Whites… Hail Victory! Brilliant show host and Deep Fake Artist Flood (odysee.com/@FLOOD) joins the show! Fish swim, birds fly… jews lie. Is jew-driven WW3 finally here? Traitorous Cucks Trump & Biden. Continued growth of mainstream Talmudic Satanism. Every. Single. Time. The legendary Handsome Truth popped in for the final 30 minutes!