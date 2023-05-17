Trump reacts to Durham report findings: 'You can call it treason'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP REACTS: '45' speaks to Rob Schmitt about damning findings from the newly-released Durham report on the years-long FBI 'Russia collusion' probe.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html