The greatness, supremacy and divinity of Christ

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, July 13, 2024.





Christ is truly unbelievable. There’s truly NO ONE else like Him.





In John 5:39, Christ says that the Holy Scriptures testify of Him. Christ says in that powerful verse: Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of Me.





In Colossians 1:15-17, in speaking of Christ, we read, Who is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of every creature: 16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: 17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.





Thus, Colossians 1:15-18 points back to the Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11 which points also to God as the Creator in Genesis 1 & Gen 2:2-3 in which God rested from all of His works on the seventh day.

In Isaiah 45:21-23, the Word speaks: Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the Lord? and there is no God else beside me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside Me. 22 Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else. 23 I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





In Matthew 1:23, we read: Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.





In John 1:1-3, 14 - In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 The same was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. 14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.





This points to 1 Timothy 3:16, which says: And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory.





Yeshua, Emmanuel, Jesus Christ is truly God in the flesh. Put your faith in Him and obey His holy written word.





