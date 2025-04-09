We are here to fuc@ all the white girls and the uk Government.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are absolutely broken as a nation. The years and years of steadfast refusal to protect our children and punish their abusers/deal with the problem has rendered us a morally bankrupt nation. This is our eternal shame. Only when there is a full investigation and all involved and complicit are severely punished can we as a nation begin to heal. These foreign bastards and filthy racists raped and tortured our children, and if you are not seething with rage then there is something seriously wrong with you.