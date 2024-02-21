BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
O'Keefe OMG | IRS Criminal Investigations official admits they go after & destroy lives
105 views • 02/21/2024

BREAKING: IRS official Alex Mena who works in “Criminal Investigations” says IRSNews, ‘has no problem going after the small people, putting people in prison, and destroying people’s lives.’


Mena ‘doubts the constitutionality’ of his employer, the IRS, using AI to access everybody’s bank accounts nationwide. Mena recalls IRS agents stating “…the first person you shoot you’re gonna remember, but after that you’re gonna shoot like a hundred people, you’re not gonna remember any of them.”


He says IRS agents “are assholes...they are the definition of an asshole, all of them.”


This video was obtained by an O’Keefe Media citizen journalist who is a part of our American Swiper Program.


@OKeefeMediaGroup

irsomgjames okeefeokeefe media group
