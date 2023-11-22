BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Saving Water for Fish Farming
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
29 views • 11/22/2023

In this episode we're just continuing on about fish farming and saving water and what to do during a grand solar minimum where it's quite possibly everything will be frozen. I've added blue 200-liter food grade barrels under my downpipes to collect rainwater and hopefully I want to find a species of fish that will grow and live in the barrels and hopefully survive the winter. Where I live the Nile tilapia are a very very invasive species and are banned so we have to find something else that will grow in easy conditions like stagnant water and reproduce. It seems fish are very temperature dependent to grow and reproduce and I live in a temperate zone where we have wicked frosts and sometimes the pond will have ice on top of it so we've got to find something or a fish that will live in these conditions, I'm still looking at that.

Keywords
foodgrand solar minimumdiseasesurvivingfaminemini ice agepandemicseating bugsfrozen earthfish farmingnile tilapia
