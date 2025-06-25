This Saint News 6/22/2025

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: They're doing their best to bring about another war aren't they? I am gonna try to fill in a few gaps for you starting with Israel and then we'll get into Iran. I figure we should talk about false flags--more specifically the USS Liberty. We'll get the latest on the brewing world conflict in the Headlines and then, with the help of AI we'll see which political party trends more towards violence. Turns out "Maryland Man" Albrego Garcia, the guy democrats made such a fuss about, was literally trafficking women. Yeah, it's a lot, but before you know it we'll be laughing at the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


The Autopen is going to destroy a lot of People

https://rumble.com/v6uzimv-the-autopen-is-going-to-destroy-a-lot-of-people.html


The Trump administration is moving to dismantle Big Pharma’s grip on television—and the networks are in full-blown panic.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1935158623690277252


Peter St, Onge - Two new studies estimate we're seeing 5 to 10 self-deportations for every formal deportation.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1935661340363808827


Exoatmospheric detonations happening over Israel made me want to know what it meant.

https://x.com/Kagan_M_Dunlap/status/1934403405499228641


Jon Stewart on Israel’s "Urgent" Iran Strike, Minnesota Murders & MAGA’s Blame Game | The Daily Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Q08a7BI9XI


John Stossel - The coddling of America

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1929169813303382104


Candace Owens - The same people say Iran can’t have a nuke because they are religious fundamentalists are the same people who hold the heretical belief that we must support Israel’s non-stop campaign of murder, blackmail, land theft, bombing, and starvation.

https://x.com/RealCandaceO/status/1935385950693253324


Carey - Would You Rather Have Kamala?

https://x.com/carey_wedler/status/1920618367334924684


PBD Podcast - Blame Israel all you want, but the reality is Iran has always been the root cause of chaos in the Middle East. Not Israel.

https://x.com/notPBD/status/1933965942062792868


Here's why you should always sleep naked

https://x.com/TheHealthVid/status/1935326576746578072


Political violence breakdown by party according to Artificial Intelligence.

https://x.com/MAGA_X_Times/status/1934164029477355760


James Li - USS Liberty

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1934667797491273815


Would you? Chris D'Elia Edition - Diddy Freak Off https://x.com/chrisdelia/status/1928582371261010284

Keywords
trumpcomedyvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyteslanetanyahuelon muskgazaanon
