The Great End-Time Delusion (Part 1)

Pastor Dean begins a new series on the end-time alien deception. The Bible foretold this deception thousands of years ago. Now, aliens are being portrayed as benevolent creators and people will fall for it. Stay steadfast in the Word, and do not fall victim to these strong delusions!

"Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils" 1 Timothy 4:1