BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Abby Martin on Isreali war: Debunking the "Human Shield" Propaganda
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
96 views • 10/18/2023

Now that Israeli & US officials have pivoted from sheer retaliation to their old “human shields” excuse, I debunk that argument in 5 points [published during last Gaza onslaught].


Point 1: Israel provides no evidence


Point 2: Israel has a history of lying about use of “human shields”


Point 3: Israel’s broad definition of “human shield” includes literally every single man, woman & child in Gaza


Point 4: If you apply Israel’s definition, the IDF uses their civilians as human shields as well


Point 5: If everyone in Gaza should be considered a legitimate “human shield,” that’s only by Israel’s own design


The “human shields” excuse has long been used to justify mass murder. But if Israel is so confident in its argument, they should have no problem defending themselves at the International Criminal Court. Why should they be their own judge & jury?


https://x.com/AbbyMartin/status/1713628034241273934?s=20




Keywords
propagandaabby martinisreali wardebunking the human shield
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy