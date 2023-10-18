Abby Martin on Isreali war: Debunking the "Human Shield" Propaganda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now that Israeli & US officials have pivoted from sheer retaliation to their old “human shields” excuse, I debunk that argument in 5 points [published during last Gaza onslaught].
Point 1: Israel provides no evidence
Point 2: Israel has a history of lying about use of “human shields”
Point 3: Israel’s broad definition of “human shield” includes literally every single man, woman & child in Gaza
Point 4: If you apply Israel’s definition, the IDF uses their civilians as human shields as well
Point 5: If everyone in Gaza should be considered a legitimate “human shield,” that’s only by Israel’s own design
The “human shields” excuse has long been used to justify mass murder. But if Israel is so confident in its argument, they should have no problem defending themselves at the International Criminal Court. Why should they be their own judge & jury?
