Where Our Lives Move the Rest of 2025 (Bob Kudla)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
3
413 views • 4 months ago

🤵 Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did: 📈 ➡️ http://www.tradewith2030.com/


I spoke to Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and he gave his ideas on revaluing gold, BTC prices, A.I and how the tariffs will affect everyone on the planet. Are you ready for the rest of 2025 and the wild market ride?


golddavid dubynegold priceadapt 2030bob kudlatrade geniuseconomy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclesusa debtwhy is gold so expensiveglobal tariffsrevaluing goldgold to silver ratio 2025stock market high 2025 forecastbitcoin price 2025what industries will survive 2025recession late 2025how bad will things get in 2025
