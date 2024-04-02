RFK JR: Biden is a much worse threat to democracy than Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN: "When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that is equal to Biden?"
RFK JR: "President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy and the reason for that is President Biden is the first President history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech."