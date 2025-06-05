Maria Zeee-Trump’s Palantir Dystopia, MAGA’s Russia Fury, CIA’s Ukraine Plot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 38 | Trump’s move to create a database on every American with Palantir sparks dystopia alarms, U.S. Government records show over $400K expenditure for Hotels in Kiev, Ukraine as MAGA demands answers on Ukraine strike, and former CIA analyst says he is “100% sure” the CIA was involved in Ukraine’s attack on Russia.Trump’s Palantir Dystopia, MAGA’s Russia Fury, CIA’s Ukraine Plot