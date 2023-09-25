BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"RELEASE THE SCROLLS: THE POWER OF THE PROPHETIC WORD"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
405 views • 09/25/2023

**LOOK HERE** FOR RECENT C0V1D- 19 VIDEOS


FORCED INJECT@BLES AND THE COMING OF THE BEAST:

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v3gpdf2-forced-vaccines-and-the-beast-the-iron-kingdom-and-medical-technology.html

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/q9zXhBdWK6g9/

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/e93451f9-973f-4ea8-9c6a-882f4292775d


REMOTE DELIVERY: P@XLOV-D PILL & MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY AS A WEAPON:

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v3g4yiq-remote-delivery-vaccine-pill-and-medical-technology-as-a-weapon.html

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XiDpZzUZMSjM/

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/dc7f9bb0-386f-4ac3-803d-1bfc67ce8d8d


MEDICAL PROPHECIES PLAYLISTS- **ALL C-V-D19 PROPHECIES IN ORDER**

BRIGHTEON: https://brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice/sets/medical-prophecies-strong


Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Today's word: Prophecy plays an important role in the end times- how we handle it matters to God and can build or destroy our faith. God chooses His vessels sovereignly, the word must be spoken with integrity and care in order to be fruitful in its mission. God's word will not return void [Isaiah 55:10-11], it will accomplish its purpose, but many will be tried by the prophetic word and the way they responded when they heard it. "For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. [Hebrews 4:12]


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Send with PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "Seller". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. *do not* use PayPal, kindly email me for other options. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you for supporting my work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice


BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uo4Yaf8ICnR8/

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw


Keywords
prophecypowerend timeshowdestroycarebuildmissionthe wordgods wordintegrityspokenprophetic wordplayshandlefruitfulgod choosesrelease the scrollsimportant rolematters to godour faithhis vesselssovereignlynot return voidisaiah 55
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy