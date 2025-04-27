BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Int 1031 with Duane Hayes aka Diego Garcia on the Fabian Society
The Missing Link
7 followers
13 views • 4 months ago

Duane Hayes is a first born in Canada, from a Finnish family. Now living where I grew up, in the beautiful Okanagan Valley. Founder Hell's Half Acre Farms, The History of Propaganda and co-founder of bulletproofpub.com.

I have a background in the three arts: fine, utilitarian, and liberal. This has afforded me a deeper perspective of our world. Worked for Solomon Smith Barney (WTC7) and quit just before 9/11. Now a full time farmer bringing a weekly harvest box to 100 families. The links above can be included, we also have a Hell's Half Acre Farms YouTube page.

You can find me on Facebook at Duane Hayes (Diego Garcia).

bulletproofpub.com

Keywords
societyhistoryfabian
