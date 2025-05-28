© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
San Antonio Weather | Memorial Day Weather Chaos
Severe thunderstorms hit San Antonio hard on Memorial Day night, with hailstones as big as grapefruits battering the northwest and far west sides of the city.
⚠️ The storms were part of a Level 2 severe weather alert that quickly escalated into a full-blown lightning and hail event.
🌧️ While the hail was destructive, the rain was much needed—San Antonio is still well below its average rainfall for the year.
📅 What’s next for the Alamo City? Find out in this quick 1-minute update.
📌 Like, comment, and subscribe for more local news and weather from News Plus Globe.
#weather #sanantonio #ytshorts #viralvideo #weather #foxsanantonio #winterweather #weatherpredictions #sanantonionews #today'sweather #weatherchannel