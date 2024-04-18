BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Congress Introduces Bills to Give $26.4B to ISrael, $60.8B to Ukraine, $8.1B to Taiwan, & Ban TikTok
38 views • 04/18/2024

It's absolutely crucial for us Americans to set aside politics then unite and fight against the communist nazis, whether that's Putin or Putin's Chinese islamist terrorist Russian CCP proxies! 


President Joe Biden along with the democrats have done an excellent job in sanctioning fascist islamist nazi terror state of Iran and providing aid to our noble jewish allies including Zelensky in Ukraine and Bibi Netanyahu in ISrael.


Banning TikTok will stop communist nazi fake news antisemitic racist propaganda being fed to our children! ABC, CNN, and Fox News are better news sources than CCP's TikTok! We should be sanctioning China just like how we sanctioned Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Iran because the Chinese are allied to ALL of those countries and NONE of them recognize the jewish state except for Russia and China!


Anti-zionism is antisemitism, and not recognizing ISrael which is the only democratic country that guarantees FREEDOM for everyone in the Middle East is a slap to the face of liberty!

Keywords
irannewsrussiacommunismisraelchinacongressjoe bidenbidennazisputincapitol hillnetanyahuukrainefascismnazismccpbillsbibitaiwantel avivislamistsanctiontiktokzelensky
