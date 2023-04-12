We are in this world but not of this world; create your own little paradise 🏡

Kronenburg park is the name of a dutch song about a man who wants to escape this world. In a split second he can just drive away from everything but responsabilities keep driving him back. Like this guy, escaping a world that is evil and satanic seems tempting, but we have to stay the salt on the earth and make the best of it. Don't be steered away by people who lost their way themselves. Ahhh let Jesus be THE way, how hard to put trust in Him when the world seems to collapse and nobody listening. But this IS the end of another cycle, how terrible and exciting to be alive right now. How well will our survival skills work? How will we manage to help each other out when resources get scarce? Let's hope we stay loving and civil, respectful towards each other. I pray we may support each other as our talents are going to be our real assets instead of money and precious metals. I could keep on writing, but everybody has their own way of preparing. Let's not forget the most important one; getting right with God.

