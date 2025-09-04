: [O]PERATION-TOILET-FLUSH & FEDERAL-POSTAL-COURT-HISTORY: Russell-Jay: Gould.

[LastFlagStanding.com] : Russell-Jay: Gould.

For the First-clue of a weak-man is with the power-given-not-taken by the Slave-Fraudster.

[Chief has taken his position with correctness. He does NOT need authorization from a dead man as pointed out in this video. Use caution if you follow someone else who rides the coattails of a deadman.]





: FortheClaimofthelife.com

: http://www.LastFlagStanding.com .

: http://linktr.ee/russelljaygould

: Thanks for the video-sharing.

: Love & Kindness for the World.

: Russell-Jay: Gould.

: Hero of Our Planet: Truth-Wins.

: music-credit: melodyloops.com.

[ Last-Flag-Standing

Witness for the Win

Russell Jay Gould

Freedom Fighter

Trump

Fake elections

Fake news

Truth

Reality

Courage

2020 elections

War Castles

Crypto

Quantum-Banking ]