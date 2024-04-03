© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVERYTHING that we have been told is a LIE
We were not "educated" folks... We were BRAINWASHED by Evil men!
Rockefeller funded, and thus CONTROLLED the curriculum of your #School
Since he was a Luciferian psychopath, and very Evil, that should concern you
But it's not too late to WAKE UP TO THE TRUTH!
You need to watch and share the "NewsBenders" too!
In this 1968 short film they showed us the "Revelation of the Method"
Or THE TRUTH about what is really going on!
But nobody was paying attention apparently!
IT'S ALL FAKE!
original videos:
Witness the nuclear fear scam. Scientist eats uranium.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmJN-LMPnX0&t=4s
The News-Benders 1968