Fatty Apocalypse: Black Start Cyber Attacks and TikTok Nurses Morph Into Climatards!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
412 views • 07/27/2023

Prepare for climate lockdowns, ‘occasional blackouts’, and government seizures of farms. All for the greater good. All in the name of “climate change”. Happy Hunger Games! And may the odds be ever in your favor! 


Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilanteofficial

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Get your FREE ticket to the Anarchapulco livestream "Non Conformist Series: Freedom Begins At Home": https://anarchapulco.com/freedom/   August 11-13


Intro vid: In The Air Tonight (Look Up) by Kill Pollens:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4nAvtGZ6n8


Project Black Start Fort Riley:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1683496006862909440


Dancing Climate Nurses: https://twitter.com/i/status/1683228025809403904


This is barely a funny joke and pretty close to reality on how they are talking about the weather lately lol https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1682455882980904971?s=20


Climate map:

https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1682335590153441280?s=20


Chem Trails in Spain: https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1683060082559397888?s=20 


Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingchem trailsfort rileyproject black start
