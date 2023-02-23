BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exploring Sustainable Agriculture: Regenerating Soil Health For Future Generations
Surviving Hard Times
27 followers
Follow
69 views • 02/23/2023

In this episode, we connect with Sean M. Smukler, the Principal Investigator of the SAL lab, and Associate Professor and Chair of Agriculture and Environment in Land and Food Systems at the University of British Columbia.


Sean joins the podcast today to educate us on soil health and sustainable agriculture. In an “over farming” age, our soil is being threatened. Sean is committed to ensuring that we are stewards of the natural resources we have access to – so that we can continue to utilize them for generations to come… 


Tune in now to discover:


1) What “cover crops” are, and how they can benefit soil health.

2) The metrics that are agreed upon when it comes to healthy soil.

3) agriculturalHow the nutrients in soil affect plant health and growth.


What will it take to consistently regenerate soil so that agriculture can be done sustainably and efficiently? Join us now to find out!


Want to learn more about Sean and his research? Click here now!


This episode is sponsored by Remi, a sleep and wellness organization. For 20% off your order, use the code GUARD20 at shopremi.com today!

