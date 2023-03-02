© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/woe-to-those-who-destroy-the-earth/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD says: "My People of America.... they have become like My People from long ago.
Like Israel, they are stubborn, STIFF NECKED, and full of idolatry. They worship everything, and everyone, but Me!""