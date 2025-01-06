Hail to the Chief - LBJ, Lyndon Baines Johnson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
On this episode of Hail to the Chief, Tom Watson, talks about the life and history of the 36th President of the United States, Lyndon Baines Johnson.