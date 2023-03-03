BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3/3/2023 Steve Bannon: Before Miles Guo blew the whistle in 2017, Americans always talked about "China", but now people everywhere are talking about "the CCP"
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
1 view • 03/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ag4nm59ef

【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023 Steve Bannon: Before Miles Guo blew the whistle in 2017, Americans always talked about "China", but now people everywhere are talking about "the CCP". The most important thing Miles Guo said when he exposed the corruption of the CCP was to separate the CCP from both China and the Chinese people. However, we missed the point in the past. We support the Chinese people 1,000% in taking down the CCP.

#MilesGuo #CCP≠Chinese #takedowntheCCP


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 班农先生：在郭文贵先生2017年开始爆料前，美国人总说“China”(中国)，现在人们到处都在说”CCP”(中共); 文贵在爆料中共腐败时说的最多的就是要把中共和中国、中国人分开，而我们以往却没有抓住要点；我们1000%地支持中国人民灭掉中共！

#郭文贵 #中共不等于中国人 #消灭中共


