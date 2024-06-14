THE W.H.O. POWER GRAB ACCELERATES -- JAMES ROGUSKI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Protect Your Retirement W/ a Gold and/or Silver IRA:
https://www.sgtreportgold.com/
or CALL( 877) 646-5347 - Noble Gold is Who I Trust
---------
GET NativePath Antarctic Krill Oil HERE!
--> https://nativepath.sale/sgt
Beat inflammation & HEAL …!!!
The W.H.O. Plandemic "treaty" isn't dead yet, in fact it's looking like the WHO got pretty much what they wanted. James Roguski is back to explain what just occurred and what's next. The good news is, if the people refuse to comply with the state or with ANY tyrannical order from ANY body, we win. Period.
STOP THE WHO: