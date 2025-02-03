Calling All Fathers to Fight Against Perversion Promoted to Our Kids - Terry Newsome





Have you noticed how hard left-wing communists and progressives pushed transgenderism and gender theory on America’s children in the last decade? Amid a slew of drag queen story hours and gender queer reading material in schools, one dad decided to fight back and protect his children. Terry Newsome is the host of “Behind Enemy Lines,” and he is a fierce advocate of parental rights. He was roused to action when he discovered pornographic materials in his children’s school. Terry has dealt with harassment from groups like ANTIFA and the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Biden Administration because of his dedication to fight this satanic agenda. It’s time for parents everywhere to unite and protect their children from perversity and increasing violence in culture, and Terry pleads with fathers to get much more proactive.









TAKEAWAYS





Most people don’t understand that we’re in a cultural war and that we are losing the battle





Tren de Aragua is a dangerous international Venezuelan prison gang that flooded our open borders and is infiltrating many major U.S. cities





Our tax dollars are financing NGOs and Catholic Charities stationed at the border, facilitating human sex trafficking, drug trafficking and more





Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are protecting criminal illegal aliens, making it hard for ICE to deport them









