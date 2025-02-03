BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Calling All Fathers to Fight Against Perversion Promoted to Our Kids - Terry Newsome
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
0
21 views • 7 months ago


Have you noticed how hard left-wing communists and progressives pushed transgenderism and gender theory on America’s children in the last decade? Amid a slew of drag queen story hours and gender queer reading material in schools, one dad decided to fight back and protect his children. Terry Newsome is the host of “Behind Enemy Lines,” and he is a fierce advocate of parental rights. He was roused to action when he discovered pornographic materials in his children’s school. Terry has dealt with harassment from groups like ANTIFA and the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Biden Administration because of his dedication to fight this satanic agenda. It’s time for parents everywhere to unite and protect their children from perversity and increasing violence in culture, and Terry pleads with fathers to get much more proactive.



TAKEAWAYS


Most people don’t understand that we’re in a cultural war and that we are losing the battle


Tren de Aragua is a dangerous international Venezuelan prison gang that flooded our open borders and is infiltrating many major U.S. cities


Our tax dollars are financing NGOs and Catholic Charities stationed at the border, facilitating human sex trafficking, drug trafficking and more


Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are protecting criminal illegal aliens, making it hard for ICE to deport them



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD


🔗 CONNECT WITH BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Website: https://fightingbehindenemylines.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/behindenemylinesUSA

X: https://x.com/terrynewsome357

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BehindEnemyLinesUSA


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
schoolantifacatholictransgenderismqueerbordersgender identitycommunistsex traffickingngoparents rightspornographictina griffincounter culture mom showterry newsome
