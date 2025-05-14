This Military Casualty Speaks Out - Karolina Stancik - Freedom Alive® Ep150

Her dreams of serving our country in counterterrorism and antitrafficking came to a sudden halt. Karolina Stancik suffered three heart attacks, a mini-stroke, emergency pacemaker surgery, neurological maladies, and seriously considered suicide after countless battles with the Department of Defense. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Karolina shares her story how she was abandoned by the military.

