P.2 RICCARDO BOSI’S SWEAR JAR breaks FORT KNOX: salty language drives the point home MVI_3659

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cd3a5646-b2b5-4a5e-b8ea-ad9e61a0093e
‘AustraliaOne Party - The Green Room (21 January 2025, 8:00pm AEDT)’ broadcast: https://rumble.com/v6bbfna-australiaone-party-the-green-room-21-january-2025-800pm-aedt.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
It appears that AustraliaOne’s Riccardo Bosi had a 2025 New Year’s Resolution not to swear during his broadcasts, and failed at his first Green Room for 2025; many of us are glad he did. Disclaimer: any negative aspersions I make in this video against individuals or organisations are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken.