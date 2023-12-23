Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes Reveals J6 Prisoner Attorney Was Sent To Mental Hospital by Biden Regime

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

A lawyer for J6 prisoners has reportedly been shipped off to a mental institution courtesy of the Biden administration, according to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. "It’s like the Soviet Union. Either they put you in a show trial like they did with me, or they put you in a mental institution," says Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

STEVE'S TAKE: FYI, it is Stewart Rhodes. I spent some time doing disaster relief with Stewart Rhodes in Florida and Puerto Rico. Great guy but he wouldn't listen to me about going at this tyrannical government and now despite not going at them they are leaving him to rot in federal prison. Those are the sad tough facts.

Even though we had a falling out partially because of that... because everyone pushes false narratives that I am an uncontrollable loose cannon (as if I am supposed to be controlled) because I want(ed) to go at the domestic and foreign enemies instead of doing nothing and letting them arrest us all while taking us over I still respect what he knows, his service, what he has done for America and just wish as the head of the US Militia that he would have done more. Trump should have called up the Militia to stop the true insurrection... the coup d'etat that was the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud by Joe Biden and the Democraps.

Related Article ➡️ https://www.infowars.com/posts/j6-prisoner-attorney-sent-to-mental-hospital-by-biden-regime-reveals-oath-keepers-stewart-rhodes/

Original Video ➡️ https://rumble.com/v42gl8b-stuart-rhodes.html

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!