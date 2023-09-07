BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What You Need To Know About BURNING MAN 2023
WOODWARDTV
WOODWARDTV
52 followers
154 views • 09/07/2023

When you mix water with dirt, you get mud. But I guess for Burners, the muddier the better baby.

WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504

INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237 BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023 ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e

Keywords
nevadablack rock citywtvwoodwardtvburning man festivalburning man 2023burning man artburning man cultureburning man communityburning man experienceburning man floodflooding at burning manweather at burning mandesert floodingclimate impactburning man aftermath
