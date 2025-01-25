Celebrating Milestones! 🎌🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Earlier in the week I marked a milestone; 43 years since first coming to Japan. Where did all of the decades go? And Haru-chan and I celebrated her second birthday! 🐶I will also take you grocery shopping with me. I made a delicious Greek lentil & spinach soup topped with feta cheese.
Dimitra’s Dishes, Greek Lentil Soup with Spinach & Feta:
https://youtu.be/A5thTiOJG_w?si=4KCFRgl-NyRzDqLZ
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll