❗️Angry in UK: the 100 year deal Starmer unilaterally Signed with Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
117 views • 8 months ago

Let's ask the people of the UK, who had no say whatsoever in the 100 year deal Starmer unilaterally signed with Ukraine, how they feel about it...

Cynthia... in the US the app for TicTok may not be working on Sunday. If someone doesn't reverse the order for it's Ban. We will have our rights removed from what we wish to say, express, or view if we want to, because they don't want us to. 

Adding: The US Supreme Court upheld the TikTok ban, but Trump said the final decision on the social network's fate in the US remains his.

CNN reports this.

"Ultimately it's all up to me, so you'll see what I'm going to do," Trump told the network.

Asked whether he would take steps to try to reverse the planned ban, the future president said he would "make a decision."

"Congress has given me the power to make a decision, so I will make a decision," Trump added.

Then: ❗️Video platform TikTok announced that it will stop operating in the United States on January 19 unless it receives guarantees from the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden. 

Adding:  

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for a portion of pensions and social benefits in Europe to be directed towards weapons production:

"On average, European countries easily spend up to a quarter of their national income on pensions, health care and social security systems. We need a small fraction of this money to significantly strengthen our defence and preserve our way of life."

Adding: 

Millionaires are leaving Britain.

Britain has seen a record outflow of millionaires since the change of government in July last year.

In 2024, almost 10.8 thousand people with multi-million dollar fortunes left the country - 157% more than in 2023, The Times writes.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
