New Zealand Police Have Arrested the Govt. COVID "VAX" Whistleblower!!!
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
343 views • 12/03/2023

(Dec 2, 2023) This emergency video is by Liz Gunn, in New Zealand, from last night. They have since arrested the whistleblower whose real name is Barry Young. Steve Kirsch writes: "They are arresting the person who wants data transparency. They should be arresting the corrupt members of the New Zealand Ministry of Health who are refusing to look at the data and prove it is safe."


More updates from Steve Kirsch: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1731167906342350861/1731171611829547042


Watch the full Whistleblower report here: https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html


Video Source: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1731171611829547042

Keywords
corruptionvaccinenew zealandarrestgenocidetyrannywhistleblowerdeathsmass murdercovidliz gunnbarry young
