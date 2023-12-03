New Zealand Police Have Arrested the Govt. COVID "VAX" Whistleblower!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Dec 2, 2023) This emergency video is by Liz Gunn, in New Zealand, from last night. They have since arrested the whistleblower whose real name is Barry Young. Steve Kirsch writes: "They are arresting the person who wants data transparency. They should be arresting the corrupt members of the New Zealand Ministry of Health who are refusing to look at the data and prove it is safe."
More updates from Steve Kirsch: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1731167906342350861/1731171611829547042
Watch the full Whistleblower report here: https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html
Video Source: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1731171611829547042