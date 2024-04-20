BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bitcoin Halving EXPLAINED Will This One Be DIFFERENT
High Hopes
53 views • 04/20/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 19, 2024


The Bitcoin halving is here, but what is this event and will it be different from previous ones? Glenn and Stu explain what a Bitcoin halving is, what usually happens, and why some believe there won’t be a spike in Bitcoin value this time around. But are they right? Or is it still a good time to buy?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6imAksqGbI

Keywords
bitcoinglenn beckfinancehalving
