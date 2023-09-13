ROGER STONE FAKE VIDEO EXPOSED BY THE BIG MIG W/ LANCE MIGLIACCIO, GEORGE BALLOUTINE, & ROGER STONE |EP138

THE BIG MIG SHOW

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

EPISODE 138 – 7:00PM





TUNE IN TO THIS SPECIAL EVENT WITH OUR GUEST ROGER J. STONE AS WE BREAK DOWN THIS VIDEO AND FULLY EXPLAIN HOW THIS VIDEO IS A DEEP FAKE.



MORE SURPRISES TO COME





👍

👍👍



Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in!

👍👍👍





FOLLOW US:

TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow





TRUTH:

https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH:

https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio





TRUTH:

https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig





RUMBLE:

https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

BRIGHTEON:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig

GETTR:

https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine





GETTR:

https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio





GETTR:

https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

BITCHUTE:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/







CLOUTHUB:

https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine



CLOUTHUB:

https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE:

https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine



LINKTREE:

https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE:

http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________





SUPPORT US:

LOCALS:

https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support



ALIASID:

https://www.aliasid.com

(Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig

(Use Promo Code TheBigMig)