BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump’s CPAC Victory - The New American TV
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 03/06/2023

We’re back after an exciting weekend in Washington, D.C. covering CPAC 2023, the Conservative Political Action Conference. The New American senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko spoke with a number of notables such as Georgia Congressman Marjorie Taylor Green and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. We’ll bring these and other highlights to you during the program, and you can find our complete coverage at https://thenewamerican.com/tags/cpac


In other headlines, Donald Trump takes CPAC by storm and wins its straw poll by an overwhelming margin.

Trump’s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway announces her divorce from anti-Trump Lincoln Project founder George Conway.

The Chinese Communist government imprisons Hong Kongers for remembering Tiananmen Square.

New and used car prices continue to skyrocket, making automobiles out of reach for many.

Diane Feinstein of California is hospitalized for shingles, leaving Senate Democrats without a clear majority.

A Christian school goes broke for supporting LGBTQ+ agenda.

A Johns Hopkins veteran psychiatrist calls transgenderism a “mental disorder,” while Toronto’s NBA Raptors apologize for acknowledging that only women can have children.


Rebecca Terrell and Daniel Natal discuss these and other headlines.

The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.


Keywords
cpacthe new americandaniel natalveronika kyrylenkorebecca terrell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy