Donald Trump’s CPAC Victory - The New American TV

We’re back after an exciting weekend in Washington, D.C. covering CPAC 2023, the Conservative Political Action Conference. The New American senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko spoke with a number of notables such as Georgia Congressman Marjorie Taylor Green and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. We’ll bring these and other highlights to you during the program, and you can find our complete coverage at https://thenewamerican.com/tags/cpac





In other headlines, Donald Trump takes CPAC by storm and wins its straw poll by an overwhelming margin.

Trump’s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway announces her divorce from anti-Trump Lincoln Project founder George Conway.

The Chinese Communist government imprisons Hong Kongers for remembering Tiananmen Square.

New and used car prices continue to skyrocket, making automobiles out of reach for many.

Diane Feinstein of California is hospitalized for shingles, leaving Senate Democrats without a clear majority.

A Christian school goes broke for supporting LGBTQ+ agenda.

A Johns Hopkins veteran psychiatrist calls transgenderism a “mental disorder,” while Toronto’s NBA Raptors apologize for acknowledging that only women can have children.





Rebecca Terrell and Daniel Natal discuss these and other headlines.

The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.



