JOE ROGAN’S ANTISEMITISM #1029 🤬 [THE KVETCHOMETER BROKE!]

Join us for today's episode of The Daily Objective with James Valliant & Razi Ginzberg [get popcorn, a soda and a hockey helmet before listening].





James Valliant's X: / jamesvalli81018





James Valliant's Creating Christ: https://www.creatingchrist.com/

James Valliant's Facebook: / james.valliant





Razi Ginzberg's X: / raziginzberg

Razi Ginzberg's Hebrew Podcast: @hamidrechov





The Daily Objective Playlist:

• The Daily Objective





For shorter content, make sure to visit our other channel: / @thebrieflyobjective





Join this channel to get access to the perks: / @aynrandcentreuk





Become an Ayn Rand Centre UK Member Here!

https://aynrandcentre.co.uk/membership





Check Out Our Playlists! / aynrandcentreuk





Our Social Media:

Tiktok: / aynrandcentreuk

Twitter: / aynrandcentre

Facebook: / aynrandcentre

Instagram: / aynrandcentre

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1254162

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y4M5ON

Discord: / discord

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@aynrandcentre





Who We Are: ARCUK is a platform of talented thinkers who apply Ayn Rand's philosophy to many popular, intriguing, and complicated topics.





#ARCUK #TheDailyObjective #JoeRogan #Gaza #IDF #Israel #Hamas





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0WsAuz-1LA





Thumbnail: https://www.newsweek.com/joe-rogan-suggests-jews-control-media-video-antisemitism-twitter-facebook-1780326