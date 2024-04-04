JOE ROGAN’S ANTISEMITISM #1029 🤬 [THE KVETCHOMETER BROKE!]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us for today's episode of The Daily Objective with James Valliant & Razi Ginzberg [get popcorn, a soda and a hockey helmet before listening].
James Valliant's X: / jamesvalli81018
James Valliant's Creating Christ: https://www.creatingchrist.com/
James Valliant's Facebook: / james.valliant
Razi Ginzberg's X: / raziginzberg
Razi Ginzberg's Hebrew Podcast: @hamidrechov
The Daily Objective Playlist:
• The Daily Objective
For shorter content, make sure to visit our other channel: / @thebrieflyobjective
Join this channel to get access to the perks: / @aynrandcentreuk
Become an Ayn Rand Centre UK Member Here!
https://aynrandcentre.co.uk/membership
Check Out Our Playlists! / aynrandcentreuk
Our Social Media:
Tiktok: / aynrandcentreuk
Twitter: / aynrandcentre
Facebook: / aynrandcentre
Instagram: / aynrandcentre
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1254162
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y4M5ON
Discord: / discord
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@aynrandcentre
Who We Are: ARCUK is a platform of talented thinkers who apply Ayn Rand's philosophy to many popular, intriguing, and complicated topics.
#ARCUK #TheDailyObjective #JoeRogan #Gaza #IDF #Israel #Hamas
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0WsAuz-1LA
Thumbnail: https://www.newsweek.com/joe-rogan-suggests-jews-control-media-video-antisemitism-twitter-facebook-1780326