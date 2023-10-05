© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
50 Kids Go Missing in ONE MONTH in THIS American City | Blaze TV
Parents in Cleveland should be paying close attention because an "alarming" trend is happening in Cleveland, Ohio, where cops are baffled after 1,000 schoolchildren have vanished this year alone. Why are kids going missing? In September alone 50 children went missing, and cops are struggling to keep up with the demand of anxious parents.
