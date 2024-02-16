No More U.S. Tax Dollars Funding Terrorism Worldwide | Rep. Greg Steube

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No More U.S. Tax Dollars Funding Terrorism Worldwide | RealAmericasVoice
Representative Greg Steube (R-FL-17) says he’s filed legislation to end funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
“We know now that they were having tunnels, Hamas tunnels underneath their headquarters in Palestine. Now there’s been reports where over 100 Hamas terrorists were trained by UNRWA,” Rep. Steube says.
“Why in the world are Americans sending their taxpayer dollars to an organization like this that is literally funding and training terrorists?”
