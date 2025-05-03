Living as Bereans

May 2025 Newsletter written by Rob Yardley





Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.

—Titus 1:9





This is part three in our series of articles on being a Berean. Tom McMahon wrote “Being a Berean,” an article that laid out who we are as a ministry. Tom and Dave started The Berean Call to help get God’s message out through newsletters written by Dave Hunt (and later by Tom, too). In part two, Dave wrote a newsletter entitled, “More on Being a Berean” that continued the theme of what our ministry stands for with examples of error being taught in our Lord’s name. This newsletter will continue on those themes and our desire to do God’s will out of love for Him.





We start with the very first commandment, which Jesus said is “…thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength” (Mark 12:30). “We love him, because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19), which the Lord demonstrated because “…while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8), “…was buried, and…rose again the third day according to the scriptures” (1 Corinthians 15:4).





God saved us from an eternal punishment that we fully deserve, but He didn’t stop there. He has given us His Word, which He magnifies above His name (Psalm 138:2). In addition, Jesus promised that He would send from the Father (John 15:26) the Spirit of truth, who will guide us into all truth (John 16:13). With God’s Word and His indwelling Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 3:16), He “…hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue” (2 Peter 1:3).





1 Bob Jones III, BJU Tape God’s Barriers Between Men, January 15, 1982.

2 Bob Jones III, BJU Tape God’s Barriers Between Men, January 15, 1982.

3 At the turn of the century, BJU removed their ban on interracial relationships.

4 Dave Hunt, “Am I A Fundamentalist?”, TBC Newsletter August 1998.

5 Galatians 3:16, English Standard Version.

6 The latest revision of the NIV has moved up the text and has the bracket section stating [The earliest manuscripts and some other ancient witnesses do not have verses 9–20.].

7 John MacArthur, ed, The MacArthur Study Bible, 2nd Edition, English Standard Version (Nashville: Thomas Nelson Publishing, 2021), 1366.