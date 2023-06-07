X22 REPORT Ep. 3087b - Did Schiff Hand Classified Docs To Biden? People Are Waking Up To The [D] Party Con

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3087b - June 6, 2023

Did Schiff Hand Classified Docs To Biden? People Are Waking Up To The [D] Party Con





The [DS] is in panic mode because Trump has all the evidence against them, the patriots are in control and the [DS] will do anything to get Trump. Trump is baiting them in, he needs the players in the light so people can see who what they are. Trump sends a message and he might be pointing to Schiff who gave the docs to Biden. People are waking up to the [D] party con.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!