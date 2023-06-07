X22 REPORT Ep. 3087b - Did Schiff Hand Classified Docs To Biden? People Are Waking Up To The [D] Party Con

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3087b - June 6, 2023
Did Schiff Hand Classified Docs To Biden? People Are Waking Up To The [D] Party Con
The [DS] is in panic mode because Trump has all the evidence against them, the patriots are in control and the [DS] will do anything to get Trump. Trump is baiting them in, he needs the players in the light so people can see who what they are. Trump sends a message and he might be pointing to Schiff who gave the docs to Biden. People are waking up to the [D] party con.
