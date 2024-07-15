Donald Trump ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT HAS Biblical APPLICATIONS

I waited a couple of days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump to ascertain more of the facts. and the facts seem to be plain and clear. but I want to bring up a couple of biblical aspects of what took place on July 13th 2024. and it serves as a warning that they are going for broke and do you know what is about to hit the fan , as the king was being taken captive I think the Donald Trump sign is showing that Christianity is about to be judged

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

You can also go to the warning website for further study at larrygmeguiar2.com