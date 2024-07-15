Donald Trump ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT HAS Biblical APPLICATIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I waited a couple of days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump to ascertain more of the facts. and the facts seem to be plain and clear. but I want to bring up a couple of biblical aspects of what took place on July 13th 2024. and it serves as a warning that they are going for broke and do you know what is about to hit the fan , as the king was being taken captive I think the Donald Trump sign is showing that Christianity is about to be judged
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
You can also go to the warning website for further study at larrygmeguiar2.com