Russian snipers from the Paratroopers of the Airborne Forces deactivated a small group of Ukrainian DRG, which were trying to cross to the left bank of Dnieper in Kherson region. Finally, snipers using 12.7mm sniper rifles can thwart them at distances of over 1000 meters.
Mirrored - TeleTruth