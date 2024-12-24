What's In Rand Paul's Festivus Report? | Government Waste At It's Finest. Video found at 'Ladies Love Politics' on YT.

❗️The US administration has spent more than $1 trillion in a year on dubious purposes, including $4.8 million on Ukrainian Influencers , US Senator Rand Paul notes.

“Apparently, this is what we really need in a war zone: more Instagram stories (a social network banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) and TikTok dances,” Paul noted in this regard.

***

BILLIONS:

The federal government spent $10 billion on maintaining, leasing, and furnishing almost entirely empty buildings

The Department of Energy (DOE) spent $15.5 billion to push Americans toward electric vehicles

The Navy Sinks Billions on LCS Vessels: The U.S. Navy is set to waste almost $90 billion on ineffective Navy vessels

Americans are paying $892 billion in fiscal year 2024 on the interest on Uncle Sam’s Credit Card





MILLIONS:

The federal government spent $7,026,689 on various magical projects

The Department of State (DOS) squandered $4,840,082 on influencers

A Florida man stole $8 million in COVID-19 Relief funds to buy an island and more

The Department of the Interior (DOI) spent $12 Million on a Las Vegas Pickleball Complex

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a $2 million grant to study kids looking at Facebook ads about food

Congress spent $15 million to turn the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) into an unconstitutional force to prepare, file, and audit your hard-earned money

The Department of State (DOS) spent $3 Million for ‘Girl-Centered Climate Action’ in Brazil

The United States Department of the Treasury (USDT) granted a failed trucking company a $700 million pandemic-era loan

The Department of State (DOS) spent $2.1 million for Paraguayan Border Security 4

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) is spending $20 million on the Fertilize Right Initiative to advance fertilizer use in Pakistan, Vietnam, Colombia, and Brazil

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) spent $2.24 million on COVID experiments

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) spent $1,513,299 on a study to electro-shock young kittens, torture them for hours so they could figure out the point to which they would vomit.

The Department of Defense (DOD) spent $10,851,439 on Orwellian cat experiments that shocked cats with electrodes to get them to defecate marbles that the researchers shoved in their rectum.

Big Bird Goes to Baghdad: The Agency for International Development (USAID) is spending $20 million on “Ahlan Simsim” a new Sesame Street show in Iraq

THOUSANDS:

The Department of State (DOS) wasted $330,000 to fund censorship of non-liberal and conservative media

The Department of State (DOS) spent $108,272 on a non-functioning hotel

HHS Spends Nearly Half a Million on a Depressing Study of Lonely, Starved Rats: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spent $419,470 to determine if lonely rats seek cocaine more than happy rats

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) spent $365,000 to promote circuses in city parks

The Department of State (DOS) paid the Royal Film Commission $873,584 for movies in Jordan

The Department of State (DOS) spent $345,434 on football engagement to counter terrorism

The National Science Foundation (NSF) spent $288,563 to ensure bird watching groups have safe spaces aka “Affinity Groups”

The Department of State (DOS) spent $500,000 to expand the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia’s #USInvestsInEthiopians social media campaign to a larger national public relations campaign

Since 2015 the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded $385,000 for art displays on the High Line

The Department of State (DOS) is spending $123,066 to teach Kyrgyzstan youth how to go viral

The Department of the Interior (DOI) spent $720,479 on wetland conservation projects for ducks in Mexico

The Department of State (DOS) sent $253,653 to Bosnia to fight “misinformation”

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) awarded the Bearded Ladies Cabaret a $10,000 grant to support a cabaret show on ice skates focused on climate change

The Department of State (DOS) allocated $32,596.12 for breakdancing

***

Read the full report here:

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-conte...