Carl Higbie breaks down the government's attack on journalism. On Thursday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl commented on CBS journalist Catherine Herridge accusing the network of seizing her files at the Capitol hearing, talked about the government interfering with news coverage, and more on NEWSMAX.